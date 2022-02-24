Hometown Local
Roanoke man found guilty of 2020 murder

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been found guilty in the case of a September 2020 murder.

Ahmad H. Mubdi, 53, was convicted Wednesday for the killing of Derrick Bostick. Mubdi was found guilty on all charges, including 1st Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Roanoke Police issued the following statement after the conviction:

“We commend the actions of the Roanoke Police Officers and Detectives who were involved in this case from the beginning. Their quick actions, dedication and hard work brought justice for a grieving family and held a violent offender responsible for his actions. We also want to thank personnel from our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office who worked with us and our community diligently on this case, leading to this successful prosecution.”

Bostick died after being shot in the 700 block of Bridge Street SW.

