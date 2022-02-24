Senator Kaine issues statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) issued a statement early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine with Russian missiles and artillery reportedly struck cities across the country.

“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia.

Kaine helped introduce the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022 in January, legislation which impose sanctions on the Russian banking sector and senior military and government officials if President Putin escalates hostile action in or against Ukraine.

