Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Senator Kaine issues statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine

(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) issued a statement early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine with Russian missiles and artillery reportedly struck cities across the country.

“Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere. This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia.

Kaine helped introduce the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022 in January, legislation which impose sanctions on the Russian banking sector and senior military and government officials if President Putin escalates hostile action in or against Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather
Tony Conner mugshot
Name released of victim of fatal Buena Vista assault; man arrested for murder
One arrested in Roanoke City after police chase Wednesday morning
One person arrested after police attempt traffic stop
Willy is known for his sunny attitude.
More than just a supermarket bagger

Latest News

Recipients of Fire Service Awards include some from SW Virginia
State lawmakers consider legislation to target organized retail crime.
Legislation targets organized retail crime
Roanoker Announces Run for City Council
Peter Volosin
Volosin announces campaign for Roanoke City Council