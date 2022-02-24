Situational awareness makes for safer roadways, motorcycle instructor urges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We know spring is right around the corner, and so are motorcyclists.

“We break one link in the chain of an accident, and it doesn’t happen,” says Roger Hamner, coordinator for motorcycle training program at Virginia Western Community College.

In the course, new riders learn vital techniques to help them safely travel on a motorcycle. However, many of the lessons apply to all motorists. Situational awareness makes the road safer for drivers on two wheels and four.

“All the time we’re dealing with riding in the real world,” adds Hamner. “Although the range activities are designed to help you physically maneuver the motorcycle to work on the dexterity, balance, coordination, throttle, and clutch control, however, we’re always talking about how this relates to riding out there in the real world.”

Roads come with distractions, hazards and other vehicles.

“There is rarely a single cause to any accident,” he explains. “It’s usually a combination of factors. Maybe it is pouring down raining. Maybe your tires are a little warn, and you don’t have ideal traction. Maybe someone pulled out in front of you and you had to make an abrupt maneuver. Maybe you ran over a slick spot. There’s so many different things that can happen. So what we work on is being aware of these potential hazards and work on ways to try to eliminate them.”

Just like with anything else, for those breaking out their bikes this spring, Hamner says practice makes perfect.

“Practice, practice, practice. It’s like we can teach you how to play the guitar, but unless you’re willing to pick it up every day and work on your finger dexterity, your finger strength, your strumming patterns, really, how good of a guitar player can you be? Motorcycling is no different. Practice your slow tight turns. Practice your quick stops. You’re swerving maneuvers. It’s a very learned, and a very perishable skill.”

