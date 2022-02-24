Hometown Local
Suspect in Campbell County abduction arrested

Mark Hanson Elliott, 57, of Rustburg. Elliott was wanted for abduction, strangulation, and assault & battery charges.(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Campbell County abduction has been arrested, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Hanson Elliott was taken into custody early Thursday in Amherst County with the help of the Amherst Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force after tips from the community.

Elliott, 57 of Rustburg, was wanted on abduction, strangulation and assault & battery charges for an incident February 6, 2022 on Sunnymeade Road. No specifics have been released about the crime.

