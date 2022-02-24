Hometown Local
Virginia Falls to Duke 65-61

Kihei Clark led Virginia with 25 Points
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)-A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes and No. 7 Duke beat Virginia 65-61 on Wednesday night. Griffin’s second 3 gave the Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 58-53 lead with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels’ basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were enough to finish it. Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7). They were trying to sweep the season series after winning 69-68 at Duke on Feb. 7.

