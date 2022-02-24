Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather
Tony Conner mugshot
Name released of victim of fatal Buena Vista assault; man arrested for murder
One arrested in Roanoke City after police chase Wednesday morning
One person arrested after police attempt traffic stop
Willy is known for his sunny attitude.
More than just a supermarket bagger

Latest News

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Parents of teen charged in Michigan school shooting to stand trial
91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts
Hometown Eats: Halwa Bakery in Blacksburg
Hometown Eats: Halwa Bakery in Blacksburg
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Verdict reached for 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing
Texas Inn Holds Chili Competition
7@four: Chili competition held for National Chili Day