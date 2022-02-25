Bimbo Bakeries USA paying $131,216 as part of hiring discrimination agreement

BELLEVUE, NE (WDBJ/Department of Labor Release) – Bimbo Bakeries USA will pay $131,216 in back pay and interest to 134 qualified female applicants as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) to resolve alleged hiring discrimination at a Bellevue, Nebraska baking facility, according to the Department of Labor.

Bimbo Bakeries, which also has a facility in Roanoke not named as part of this agreement, owns such baked goods brands as Entenmann’s, Sara Lee and Thomas.

A compliance review conducted by OFCCP found the company discriminated against female applicants who applied to work as bakers and loaders, positions which are classified as jobbers, from Jan. 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, according to the labor department. The agency determined the company’s actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

A subsidiary of Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, the Nebraska facility has contracts for services with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Logistics Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, among other government agencies.

“Federal contractors who fail to give equal consideration to all applicants – regardless of gender – violate the law,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Carmen Navarro in Chicago. “By entering into a federal contract, an employer agrees to ensure equal opportunity for all workers and compliance with all federal employment laws. The U.S. Department of Labor will act when they fail to do so.”

While denying the allegations, according to the Department of Labor, Bimbo also agreed to offer jobs to seven female applicants and provide training to managers, supervisors and other company officials who oversee hiring decisions, to ensure its hiring policies and procedures are free from discrimination.

