Centra Health responds to changes in CDC guidance on masks

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local health system is responding to the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidelines for masking.

Friday, the CDC updated its guidelines to recommend masking based on hospital trends. The change means a majority of Americans can go without masks in most indoor settings.

Centra Health leaders issued a statement Friday in anticipation of the changes, saying, “Centra is continuing to see a decline in our inpatient COVID census however, we are still averaging about 50 patients system-wide. Although we are hopeful those numbers will continue to decline, we are cautiously optimistic and will continue to make decisions with great consideration for where we have been and the safety of our community, patients and Caregivers as our top priority. We will continue to mask in clinical and non-clinical areas for the foreseeable future.”

