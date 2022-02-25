Hometown Local
Danville Police and NAACP hold first historic Black History Month walk

Danville Police NAACP Walk
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Black History Month comes to a close, Danville Police and the NAACP are ending the month with a historic walk.

The walk will happen Saturday, February 26th at 1:00pm, beginning at High St. Baptist Church, the place where the Civil Rights meetings of the 60′s took place in Danville.  The walk will end on the steps of the municipal building on Patton Street.  This is an event that the organizers say is something to bring the community together, building strong bonds between citizens and law enforcement.

“We want them to see us in a different light, and not see us every time something is going wrong,” explains community engagement Sgt. David Ferguson with the Danville Police.

“It builds those personal relationships.  Not only is this letting them know us in a personal way, but it will also deter crime,” adds youth engagement Cpl. Sylvia Brooks.

The event is also a way for the city to showcase the strides they’ve made since the battle for Civil Rights in the 1960′s.

“They will get to see from what happened in ‘63 and what happened in 2022, there’s a big difference.  To bring that all together to see the changes that the city has made,” noted Tommy Bennett, President of Danville branch of the NAACP

People who would like to participate in the walk are asked to report to High St. Baptist Church at 12:30, as the walk is scheduled to begin promptly at 1:00pm.

