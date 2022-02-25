Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Early fog and showers followed by some sunshine

Temperatures warm this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Patchy dense fog early
  • A few showers through the morning
  • Turning sunny by Friday afternoon

Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for visibilities that will be reduced and will impact the morning commute. These expire at 8 a.m. Friday.

Fog advisories have been issued until 8 AM Friday.
Fog advisories have been issued until 8 AM Friday.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

After a break in the rain overnight, the cold front associated with this system will finally move through between sunrise and midday Friday bringing the last of the showers into the region. This time, only a few showers are expected as the front moves from west to east through the area.

A few showers early followed by increasing sunshine.
A few showers early followed by increasing sunshine.(WDBJ Weather)

Ahead of the front, temperatures actually go up into the 50s by Friday morning. We’ll see afternoon highs Friday in the mid/upper 50s.

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Our weekend forecast is looking more clear now. It appears that the system we’re watching will stay mainly to our south. It could bring the mountains of North Carolina a few snow showers and maybe a few rain showers along the NC and VA state line. If it shifts a little farther north we would have to increase the chance for a few showers early Sunday.

It looks like our weekend system will stay south of our region.
It looks like our weekend system will stay south of our region.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The week starts chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures gradually warm through the week with afternoon highs in the mid 50s by midweek and low 60s by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Fog advisories have been issued until 8 AM Friday.
Dense Fog Advisories issued through the Friday morning commute
13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

Latest News

We'll see a few showers early followed by increasing sunshine.
Friday February 25, Morning FastCast
Fog advisories have been issued until 8 AM Friday.
Dense Fog Advisories issued through the Friday morning commute
Thursday, February 24 - Overnight Update
Thursday, February 24 - Evening Outlook
Pockets of heavy rain remain possible.
Thursday Midday FastCast