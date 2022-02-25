Families remember two motorcyclists killed in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “The biggest thing is, they were both just great people and they shouldn’t be gone,” said Diana Roark.

It was a day that Diana Roark and Melissa Patterson will never forget.

”I tried calling him and he wouldn’t answer and usually if I called, he’d pull over,” said Patterson.

”My son came in and said that someone had said a truck hit a motorcycle. So I dropped everything and went and that’s when I realized it was him,” said Roark.

On Monday afternoon, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash between two motorcyclists and a pickup truck on Draper’s Mountain.

55-year-old Wayne Patterson and 46-year-old Darrell Roark died, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital.

“Wayne and Darrell loved each other. They were brothers,” said Patterson.

Wayne and Darrell were family men. But something they loved almost as much, was the open road.

“It was more than a passion, it was their life. Rode all year long,” said Roark.

Diana and Melissa made countless memories with Darrell and Wayne while on the back of a motorcycle. They now hope this tragedy will help drivers be more cautious on the roads.

“Just watch out for the bikers. Watch out for the bikers. Pay attention a little bit more,” said Patterson.

PCSO is continuing to investigate the crash and in an email request, said because it is an active investigation, no more details will be released at this time.

There are a couple GoFundMe’s set up to help the families as they move forward. The first can be found here and the second here.

