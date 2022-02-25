Former Homeplace Restaurant available to lease

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Economic Development announced Friday the former Homeplace Restaurant in the Catawba Valley of Roanoke County is available for lease.

Jill Loope, economic development director for Roanoke County, said, “The Homeplace Restaurant served as an important destination that gave Roanoke County character and provided scenery and cuisine that was beloved by Roanoke County residents and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming a new business that continues this tradition and brings the same high-quality experience to the Catawba Valley.”

Century 21 Wampler Realty listed the 8,581-square-foot building and is looking for a tenant who will open and operate a business in the property.

Nick Breese Realtor with Century 21 said, “This fantastic multi-use property is nestled in between the beautiful Blue Ridge and Alleghany Mountains, with majestic views and access to the Appalachian Trail. Potential uses for the property include another restaurant, wedding venue, meeting/banquet facility, bed and breakfast, brewery or winery. The Homeplace is a true destination location and is known for bringing visitors to the community from all across the Country.”

The Homeplace Restaurant was built in 1982 and was recognized as an iconic and significant economic asset for Roanoke County. The restaurant served the community with family style southern cuisine for nearly forty years before closing in 2021.

