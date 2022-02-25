Heartache hitting close to home as Russia invades Ukraine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine has caused heartache for many in Eastern Europe, and families here in the U.S. whose loved ones are currently in danger.

Edward Lynch, Ph.D., a professor of political science and chair of the Department of Global Politics and Society at Hollins University, says we are seeing the most serious crisis in Europe since the end of World War II.

“There’s no stomach in the United States in either party at either end of the political spectrum for a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia. Ukraine has not requested that and it would be a terrible idea and an escalation that could very well lead to World War III,” says Lynch, who believes the U.S. government’s best options are behind them. “Economic sanctions rarely work, they never work very quickly and they tend to also cause pain to the country that’s imposing them and I’m afraid all of those things will be true in this case.”

Virginia Tech professor Aaron Brantly served in the United States Peace Corps in Ukraine. He also has experience working with international development, and the United States Army as a Senior Research Scientist, leading two missions to the country. While there, he met his wife. He says they were planning to travel to Ukraine for a visit in the next few months, but those plans have changed.

”We’re sad, and extremely angry,” says Brantly. “We are heartbroken to see so many places and people that we loved being attacked by a man who has no understanding of the uniqueness and beauty of Ukraine, its culture or its people.”

While wearing a shirt made by his wife’s grandmother, who is still in Ukraine, Brantly tells us they are uncertain as to what the coming days will bring.

“My cousins have said there are explosions taking place not far from where they live from missile attacks; my wife’s aunt is experiencing troops moving through their area with tanks and other types of things right now,” he says. “My mother-in-law has a green card and could come to the US but my grandmother-in-law is elderly and disabled and can’t leave, so she’s staying there to help take care of her.”

Brantly and his family are asking for continued military, diplomatic, and humanitarian support from the United States. Brantly says he’s offered to take family members across the border and fly them to the United States. That has not happened yet.

He agrees with the president of Ukraine’s request to cut off Russia from the SWIFT financial system, which would disable them from transferring money from bank to bank around the globe. That’s something the Biden administration and allies are still holding off on, for now.

“It appears that there’s going to be an extreme amount of violence that will occur in the next 7 to 14 days,” says Brantly.

WDBJ7 also had the chance to speak with Catelyn Briggs, who grew up in a Ukrainian orphanage, and was adopted when she was 13.

She moved to Fallen Waters, West Virginia in 2005, and still speaks Russian and Ukrainian.

Briggs says she always wanted to go back and visit her country of birth one day.

She also keeps in touch with her teacher who helped raise her, who is currently hearing bombs exploding around their city, but is too sick and too attached to her home to escape the war.

”I told my mom earlier today on the phone, I’m just hurt. I’m hurt that it’s happening and I’m not there. I’m thankful that I’m here because I have a future here, but for the people there for the country itself I’m very hurt for them,” says Briggs.

Briggs says Ukraine is a very different culture from Russia and believes the country will stay strong to keep its freedom.

“I love people there dearly. It’s a happy country, I miss it, I love it,” adds Briggs. “It aches to see it coming to this. But at the end of the day, it’s a strong country, and they will stand, and they will do what they have to do to stay Ukraine.”

