Hometown Eats: Halwa Bakery & Café

Halwa Bakery & Cafe
Halwa Bakery & Cafe(WDBJ7)
By Logan Sherrill
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -A college campus is a melting pot of cultures and Halwa Bakery & Café on main street in Blacksburg is no exception.

“I put my culture in the taste I grow up with in my food. You can’t find this stuff in any other bakeries,” said Karmen George.

Karmen George has been in the kitchen since she was a little girl, watching and learning from her grandmother in Egypt. She owned a restaurant for about a decade but always knew she wanted to get back to her baking roots, so she opened Halwa in October 2020 to give her customers something different.

“Providing them my culture through my food is my goal,” said George

“Anything that has pistachios in it because I’m Persian, so pistachios are the quintessential Persian snack so it’s really nice to see those represented in so many different ways,” said Virginia Tech student Jasmine.

Even the name of the bakery has special meaning.

“Halwa means beautiful so when complement something to someone and say Halwa it means beautiful,” said George

And one look at some of these creations, Halwa is the only way to describe it.

George has a fool proof plan to keep you coming back because the menu is always evolving.

“I don’t have a menu for baking, so I bake something different every day,” said George.

Maybe you need a little protein before feeding your sweet tooth, breakfast is served all day!

“I have breakfast sandwiches, quiches, I have pastries,” added George.

Let’s not forget something to wash it down, Halwa has the classics and a rotating drink menu for those who are adventurous or want to keep it simple.

“I always get black coffee, it’s boring but it’s really, really good,” said Virginia Tech student Hannah.

For those who need an extra pick me up, try the Turkish Coffee.

No matter what you get you’ll feel like you’re in your own living room.

“I like that it feels like home and a very comfortable spot to hang out and I like the couches,” added Hannah.

Halwa Bakery & Café, a cozy and welcoming hometown eat.

