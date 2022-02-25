HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: James River Theatre Company brings a Mardi Gras vibe to its production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies. The fantasy of four lovers bewitched by fairies first took the stage around the year 1596.

Flash forward to this month, and there’s a fresh and festive take on this classic tale at the James River Theatre Company.

“We are doing something very different with Midsummer. We are taking 21 parts and smushing it down to eight actors, " says James River Theatre co-founder Maggie Quick.

A condensed cast, and constant costume changes add to the chaotic feel of the show. The original tale is set in the court of Athens and the surrounding forest.

This production transports Shakespeare’s characters to New Orleans.

“Our director, she set the play in the 1920s, so it’s already chaotic and there’s already a lot of revelry going on, but then she set it at Mardi Gras,” says James River Theatre co-founder Christina Crouch.

It’s also presented as theatre in the round-- very Shakespearean.

”With that, we’ve got Mardi Gras- colored curtains that cover each section, so it’s almost like you’re in a circus tent. So, it’s also very chaotic and revelrous, and it’s just full of joy,” says Crouch.

They say the director chose the Mardi Gras setting to give “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” a reason to be chaotic and whimsical.

The gemstones, beads and glitter of Mardi Gras made for the perfect backdrop.

The more research she did, on 1920s Mardi Gras, the more she found that it fit with the different themes that she wanted each character to have, as well,” Quick says.

The James River Theatre Company is a professional theatre that mostly showcases classic plays.

Its co-founders believe this production will even appeal to audience members who aren’t necessarily big fans of the Bard.

“A lot of people have been like ‘I’ve seen Midsummer before, but I actually understood it this time,” says Crouch.

The James River Theatre Company is performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at La Vida Coffee & Market in Lynchburg, and runs through Sunday, February 27th. Shows are at 7:30 each night. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.