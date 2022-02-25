Hometown Local
House of Delegates and State Senate approve competing budget bills

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The House of Delegates and Virginia Senate approved their budget bills Thursday, embracing different plans for the state’s record-setting surplus.

Republicans in the House passed a spending plan with many of Governor Youngkin’s priorities, including more than $5 billion worth of tax relief.

Senate Democrats passed a smaller tax relief package, and more money for other priorities, including larger pay raises for teachers and state employees.

The budget is now in the hands of negotiators who must come up with a compromise between now and mid-March, when the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn.

