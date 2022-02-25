Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

It’s a bear battalion! Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears

A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe, California.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank is actually a three-bear battalion.

DNA evidence now shows that the 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed “Hank the Tank” is, in fact, at least three not-so-little bears who have damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe in recent months.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday said it will soon begin trapping bears in the South Lake Tahoe area to tag the animals and collect evidence for genetic analysis. The bears will be released in a “suitable habitat” and the agency said no trapped animals will be euthanized as part of the project.

The bears are responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada, including a break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood last week.

One of the Hanks smashed a window Friday and squeezed into the house on Catalina Drive while the residents were at home, CBS Sacramento reported. Police responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank exited out the back door and disappeared into the woods.

Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply Big Guy, the then-solo bear was what one wildlife official described as a “severely food habituated bear” that has “lost all fear of people” and thinks of them as a food source.

“What’s problematic about this bear is how large it is,” Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told SF Gate on Sunday. “It’s learned to use that size and strength to break into a number of occupied residences, bursting through the garage door or front door.”

Once the trapping efforts begin, the three Hanks — at least — may well form a brigade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Fog advisories have been issued until 8 AM Friday.
Dense Fog Advisories issued through the Friday morning commute
13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather

Latest News

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be selected for the Supreme Court, sources report.
AP: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
New take on Shakespeare comedy puts the comedy at 1920s Mardi Gras
James River Theatre Company Adds Mardi Gras twist to Shakespeare Classic
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
Oklahoma’s Inhofe confirms he is resigning US Senate seat
President Joe Biden is nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the...
Biden selects Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WZBJ24 to ask each of us to share three items that...
MORNIN' MOTIVATIONS: Finding Your Special Things That Bring You Happiness