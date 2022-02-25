Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery expands surgery department

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has launched a major expansion of its surgery department.

Thursday morning, members of the medical staff gathered with hospital administrators and community leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The gray skies and heavy rain did not obscure what was a bright moment for LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

“It’s beautiful for us,” said LewisGale Hospital Montgomery CEO Alan Fabian, “because this is an opportunity for us to move forward with plans that we started several years ago.”

The project includes the renovation of 4800 square feet in the existing surgery department, and construction of a 7500-square-foot addition.

When the work is completed, the surgery department will include two operating rooms, a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit and storage and support space.

“We’re here to support our region,” Fabian told reporters, “and we want to do that the best we can.”

“We’re really excited to see this expansion,” said Dr. Ed Sciullo, the hospital’s Chief of Staff. “It’s going to really help our patients and help with the growth in the community.”

The cost of the current project is almost $16 million. The total capital investment at the hospital since 2019 is nearly $35 million.

The surgery department expansion is scheduled to be completed next Spring.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
Michael Brown Murder Trial Begins
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather
Tony Conner mugshot
Name released of victim of fatal Buena Vista assault; man arrested for murder
One arrested in Roanoke City after police chase Wednesday morning
One person arrested after police attempt traffic stop
Willy is known for his sunny attitude.
More than just a supermarket bagger

Latest News

LewisGale Montgomery Expands Surgical Department
LewisGale Montgomery Expands Surgical Department
Centra Expanding Pediatric Center
Centra Expanding Pediatric Center
The newly-renovated pediatric specialty center at Virginia Baptist Hospital.
Centra Health’s Virginia Baptist Hospital celebrates expansion of pediatric specialty center
LewisGale Pulaski first SW Virginia hospital to Offer New Treatment For Prostate Cancer
LewisGale Pulaski is First SW Virginia Hospital With New Prostate Cancer Treatment