LewisGale Hospital Montgomery expands surgery department

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has launched a major expansion of its surgery department.

Thursday morning, members of the medical staff gathered with hospital administrators and community leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The gray skies and heavy rain did not obscure what was a bright moment for LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

“It’s beautiful for us,” said LewisGale Hospital Montgomery CEO Alan Fabian, “because this is an opportunity for us to move forward with plans that we started several years ago.”

The project includes the renovation of 4800 square feet in the existing surgery department, and construction of a 7500-square-foot addition.

When the work is completed, the surgery department will include two operating rooms, a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit and storage and support space.

“We’re here to support our region,” Fabian told reporters, “and we want to do that the best we can.”

“We’re really excited to see this expansion,” said Dr. Ed Sciullo, the hospital’s Chief of Staff. “It’s going to really help our patients and help with the growth in the community.”

The cost of the current project is almost $16 million. The total capital investment at the hospital since 2019 is nearly $35 million.

The surgery department expansion is scheduled to be completed next Spring.

