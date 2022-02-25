Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce auction begins

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Bidding has begun online for a big fundraising auction.

The Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce is auctioning over 70 items, including gift baskets, home decor, and fun gift certificates for popular spots and businesses.

They’ve been prepping everything in the now crowded conference room at the chamber offices.

They moved their auction online last year because of the pandemic, but decided to keep it that way again because it opens up the opportunity to bid for more than just those who are at their fundraising dinner this weekend.

”So everyone can see it. It’s Circle-C Auctions is helping, so you can go to circlecauction.com, click on auctions and the chamber auction comes right up,” said Executive Director Tracy Lyons. “It’ll be live until Sunday night at 7 o’clock. So you can bid now, bid later, just make sure you’re online Sunday to get your final bids in.”

The fundraising dinner-dance is sold out this year.

