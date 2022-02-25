A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

(WDBJ) - The Centers for Disease Control has announced guidance for many areas around the United States to put a stop to mask-wearing during the fight against COVID-19.

The new guidelines announced Friday are for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Over 70% of the U.S. population reside in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency stated.

Certain groups of people, including schoolchildren, should continue to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That impacts about 37% of U.S. counties, where about 28% of Americans reside.

Key: Orange-high, yellow-medium, green-low (Map courtesy: CDC) (CDC)

Visit the county tracker for more information on current CDC coronavirus caution levels.

