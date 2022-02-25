Men hurt, both charged in shooting at Danville gas station

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men have been charged and one is being treated at a hospital after a shooting at a gas station in Danville early Friday.

About 12:48 a.m., Danville Police were called to the Pilot Truck Stop and Gas Station on Riverpoint Drive. They found shell casings, broken door glass, and what appeared to be blood consistent with an injury, according to police, but no one involved in a shooting was still there.

Soon after, Marlowe Malik Cobbs of Danville showed up at the SOVAH Danville emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower torso, according to police. Around that time, dispatchers got a call from 34-year-old Alonzo Morris III, who had made it to his home in Pittsylvania County.

Police say the men know and dislike each other, and when they met at the gas station, both carrying guns, shots were fired and both men were hit. Police have since found both guns.

Morris was treated for a head wound, then released, arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied building. Cobbs, charged with malicious wounding, is still being treated.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 799-6510 or investigations at 799-6508, or by contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.