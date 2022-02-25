Radford University students prepare for annual research trip in Alaska

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University physics professor, Dr. Rhett Herman, has been taking students on a trip to Alaska since 2006.

“It has evolved from being all about my research up in the arctic, to having the students choose their own projects.”

Those projects start in the fall semester, when each student chooses the route they want to go, based on what they want their research to look like.

“Throughout the fall semester, they come up with a research plan, they design a sensor based on your friend and mine, the little Arduino micro controller. ...Then they build, they engineer, their own project boxes, their sensor boxes. So that they finish up the builds in January and February, and then we go up to Alaska and we deploy them on the sea ice.”

Dr. Herman enjoys being able to give the students this hands on experience, that can also help further their careers when they graduate.

“I think the biggest thing that we’re getting out of this experience is really hands on work. ...Paper ideas, we built them, and created them, and now we’re going to the field and applying them,” said Sami Reitz.

“One of the interesting parts about this whole experience is kind of the aesthetic and the romanticize idea of how science operates,” said Sam Williams.

“It’s a lot harder for an undergraduate to get these research opportunities before they try to apply to these higher level graduate programs. So it really gives us opportunities for us STEM majors to really go out and get the stuff to put on our resumes or our CV’s,” said Jonathon Halferty.

“One of the most valuable things that I’ve learned is that it’s okay for things not to workout. ...Just like how to move past failure because failure in science isn’t actually failure,” said Julia Buccola.

“I’m still a high school student so it really puts me one step ahead and prepares me more for that future that I want to pursue,” said Julian Miller.

“It is a really nicely, self selected group of people, who want to do something pretty good with their lives. They all have plans and hopefully this will help them get to their plans,” said Dr. Herman.

This group of students is also all about team work. Though each has their own research to do, they encourage and are there for each other throughout it all.

The group leaves for Utqiagvik, Alaska on Friday and will arrive there Saturday night. A few students will be there until March 12, but the majority will do week long research before heading back to Virginia.

