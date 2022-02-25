Hometown Local
Rasoul, colleagues request stop-work order for MVP

(Source: WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) has been joined by colleagues in requesting a stop-work order for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Friday, citing the risk to the environment.

Rasoul made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “Today my colleagues and I asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue a stop-work order for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. We want to see an end to damaging projects that put our environment at risk. #NoMVP”

The parent company of the Mountain Valley Pipeline believes recent court decisions add greater uncertainty in its ability to finish the project.

The CEO of Equitrans Midstream says the company is committed to finishing construction, and is now exploring the most favorable path forward.

