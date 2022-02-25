Research continues to explore post-COVID symptoms in some patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Medical professionals are continuing to learn more about the coronavirus and the impacts it can have long-term.

“First of all, we did not have any prior immunity to this virus, that’s why it created so much issue,” begins Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, Medical Director for Infectious Disease at LewisGale Salem. “We have learned a lot about COVID over the last few years, but it’s still a work in progress.”

That work is being done by doctors and scientists around the world, learning new information daily about possible long-term effects some studies say can occur in up to 30% of patients.

“The most common symptoms people have are fatigue, dyspnea, chest discomfort, cough, and loss of taste or smell,” explains Dr. Chaudry. “But there are a host of other symptoms that people can have, including cognitive impairment, confusion, fogginess, joint pain, and headaches.”

If these symptoms last longer than three months after a patient catches COVID, or longer than two months after their initial symptoms resolve, there is a possibility they could have long COVID. Other possibilities, however, need to be eliminated first.”

“You have to have no alternate explanation for these symptoms before you get categorized as having long COVID. If there is an alternate diagnosis that can explain those symptoms, then you don’t have long COVID, you have the other disease,” he adds.

Early research says the vaccine could make it less likely for a patient to experience prolonged symptoms.

“There’s limited data on the effect of the vaccine on long COVID, but a study came out of Israel that showed that there is benefit. If you are vaccinated, your incidence of long COVID is lower,” continues Dr. Chaudry.

He continues to say the likelihood of developing long COVID depends on other factors, as well, including the severity of the illness and the health of the person before getting sick.

While doctors are saying there is nothing life-threatening about these symptoms, they still are analyzing the effects of the physical and mental impacts.

“Patients who really get overwhelmed and had a traumatic experience with the illness being extremely sick, it has multiple sides to it. It’s not just the physical component, it has a psychological component to it too,” he says.

