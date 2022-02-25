Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Research continues to explore post-COVID symptoms in some patients

AP
AP(AP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Medical professionals are continuing to learn more about the coronavirus and the impacts it can have long-term.

“First of all, we did not have any prior immunity to this virus, that’s why it created so much issue,” begins Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, Medical Director for Infectious Disease at LewisGale Salem. “We have learned a lot about COVID over the last few years, but it’s still a work in progress.”

That work is being done by doctors and scientists around the world, learning new information daily about possible long-term effects some studies say can occur in up to 30% of patients.

“The most common symptoms people have are fatigue, dyspnea, chest discomfort, cough, and loss of taste or smell,” explains Dr. Chaudry. “But there are a host of other symptoms that people can have, including cognitive impairment, confusion, fogginess, joint pain, and headaches.”

If these symptoms last longer than three months after a patient catches COVID, or longer than two months after their initial symptoms resolve, there is a possibility they could have long COVID. Other possibilities, however, need to be eliminated first.”

“You have to have no alternate explanation for these symptoms before you get categorized as having long COVID. If there is an alternate diagnosis that can explain those symptoms, then you don’t have long COVID, you have the other disease,” he adds.

Early research says the vaccine could make it less likely for a patient to experience prolonged symptoms.

“There’s limited data on the effect of the vaccine on long COVID, but a study came out of Israel that showed that there is benefit. If you are vaccinated, your incidence of long COVID is lower,” continues Dr. Chaudry.

He continues to say the likelihood of developing long COVID depends on other factors, as well, including the severity of the illness and the health of the person before getting sick.

While doctors are saying there is nothing life-threatening about these symptoms, they still are analyzing the effects of the physical and mental impacts.

“Patients who really get overwhelmed and had a traumatic experience with the illness being extremely sick, it has multiple sides to it. It’s not just the physical component, it has a psychological component to it too,” he says.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
A memorial has been setup for Wayne Patterson and Darrell Roark near where they were killed in...
Families remember two motorcyclists killed in Pulaski County
Fog advisories have been issued until 8 AM Friday.
Dense Fog Advisories issued through the Friday morning commute
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

Latest News

CDC
A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Day-to-day number of new COVID cases drops in Virginia
A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning kicked off a major expansion of the surgery...
LewisGale Hospital Montgomery expands surgery department