Roanoke River Greenway bridge closing due to flooding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the low-water bridge on the Roanoke River Greenway will be closed due to flooding, according to the department Facebook page.

The department says since the flooding likely won’t go down until tomorrow, crews won’t be able to get the bridge cleared until Monday.

The Roanoke Parks and Recreation asks those planning to use the greenway this weekend to make alternative plans.

