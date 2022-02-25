State Police investigating financial activity of Altavista economic development agency

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have begun an investigation into what’s described as suspected, suspicious financial activity associated with Altavista On Track (AOT), the town’s economic development agency.

The Town of Altavista recently conducted a financial review of AOT’s finances, according to state police, which led to the discovery of “possible discrepancies and documentation.” The town notified the Altavista Police Department, which requested state police to step in.

“Since AOT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is partially funded by the Town, Altavista Police requested that the Virginia State Police conduct the investigation,” said Col. Thomas E Merricks, Town of Altavista Chief of Police. “The state police investigation is ongoing at this time. I appreciate residents’ patience with what will be a thorough and objective investigative process.”

