University of Lynchburg professor says Russia-Ukraine situation could spill over into other countries

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The world has watched on as Russia has invaded Ukraine, claiming lives and disrupting peace for families.

The escalation is largely a deadly political situation according to Polish-born University of Lynchburg professor Dr. Marek Payerhin.

“I think this is all about exerting pressure on the government to essentially cave in to maybe relinquish its post, maybe open up a space for a replacement,” said Payerhin, who teaches international relations and political science.

Payerhin says the recent sanctions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden aren’t enough to impact Russia in the short term. More sanctions personally targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin were announced Friday.

However, booting Russia from SWIFT, a global financial communications system, is another significant option. He says countries are hesitant to do that because of the impact it could have on them.

“The Western countries are reluctant to mess with [that], because it going to impact their ability to pay. In other words, they’re not quite willing to withstand the potential disruption or pain that this would cause,” said Payerhin.

Meanwhile, tanks and troops continue to advance toward Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Payerhin says the situation might not stop in Ukraine, with potential impacts to NATO members. That would cause a much larger problem.

“I think this has a lot of chances of spilling over,” said Payerhin. “Many of the things that he leveled against Ukraine can be applied to Finland, to Poland, certainly Estonia, Latvia, other parts of the Roman Empire.”

He also says China’s reactions should be closely watched in the near future, both from economic and militaristic perspectives.

