Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

University of Lynchburg professor says Russia-Ukraine situation could spill over into other countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to defend Ukraine's independence. (Facebook/Office of the President of Ukraine)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The world has watched on as Russia has invaded Ukraine, claiming lives and disrupting peace for families.

The escalation is largely a deadly political situation according to Polish-born University of Lynchburg professor Dr. Marek Payerhin.

“I think this is all about exerting pressure on the government to essentially cave in to maybe relinquish its post, maybe open up a space for a replacement,” said Payerhin, who teaches international relations and political science.

Payerhin says the recent sanctions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden aren’t enough to impact Russia in the short term. More sanctions personally targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin were announced Friday.

However, booting Russia from SWIFT, a global financial communications system, is another significant option. He says countries are hesitant to do that because of the impact it could have on them.

“The Western countries are reluctant to mess with [that], because it going to impact their ability to pay. In other words, they’re not quite willing to withstand the potential disruption or pain that this would cause,” said Payerhin.

Meanwhile, tanks and troops continue to advance toward Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Payerhin says the situation might not stop in Ukraine, with potential impacts to NATO members. That would cause a much larger problem.

“I think this has a lot of chances of spilling over,” said Payerhin. “Many of the things that he leveled against Ukraine can be applied to Finland, to Poland, certainly Estonia, Latvia, other parts of the Roman Empire.”

He also says China’s reactions should be closely watched in the near future, both from economic and militaristic perspectives.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
13 charged in federal Roanoke-area drug investigation
A memorial has been setup for Wayne Patterson and Darrell Roark near where they were killed in...
Families remember two motorcyclists killed in Pulaski County
Fog advisories have been issued until 8 AM Friday.
Dense Fog Advisories issued through the Friday morning commute
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

Latest News

Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
US, Europe step up Russia sanctions to target Putin directly
(Source: WHSV)
Rasoul, colleagues request stop-work order for MVP
Critical race theory
Governor releases report on “inherently divisive” school policies
Biden said US troops are prepared to defend NATO territories as Russia invades Ukraine....
Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia