With big tax incentives, Virginia aims to lure Commanders

Washington Commanders begin new era
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are advancing a measure intended to lure the Washington Commanders to the state by allowing the NFL team to forgo what could be $1 billion or more in future tax payments to help finance a potential new football stadium.

The move is intended to help Virginia secure its first major pro sports franchise and beat out Maryland and the District of Columbia as the team weighs where to go after its FedEx Field lease ends in 2027.

The House and Senate have each passed their own version of a bill and will now take up the other’s.

