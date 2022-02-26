Hometown Local
House subcommittee tables school construction bill

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Eliza Pope said she counted seven buckets in her school gymnasium this week.

And during a meeting of a House Finance subcommittee Friday morning, the fourth-grader from Prince Edward County asked lawmakers to support legislation that would raise more money for school construction.

“I am here because I want my younger sister, other children and my great teachers to have a better building for teaching and learning,” Pope told lawmakers. “All we are asking for is a fair chance to improve our schools just like other places in Virginia.”

The legislation she supported would allow local governments to impose a one percent sales tax to raise funds for school construction if the voters approve in a referendum. The subcommittee voted to table the measure.

“I do support school construction,” Del. Kathy Byron (R-Bedford Co.) told he student, “but I just have a different way to get there.”

Budget proposals from the House and Senate do include other funding for school construction.

