Cobb announces run to defend current Roanoke City Council seat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Surrounded by family, friends, a few current Roanoke City Council members, Del. Sam Rasoul and supporters, Joe Cobb announced he will look to defend his current Roanoke City Council seat in the fall.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice-Mayor Patricia White-Boyd and council members Bill Bestpitch and Vivian Sanchez-Jones were present at the announcement Saturday.

“As Mayor of the City of Roanoke, I stand before you this morning to endorse and support Joe Cobb for Roanoke City Councilman, said Lea.

Cobb was elected in 2018 and spoke extensively about the work he and the council have done over the last four years. But he feels there is still unfinished business. One of his main focuses is continuing to address gun violence.

“It’s really important to me to continue to carry that forward. We’ve got a lot of momentum, even as we’re seeing that challenge increase. But I think the more we continue to do and stay consistent with, the sooner we’re going to see a reduction.”

Cobb encouraged voters to get out for the June 21 open primary, where three Democrats will move on to the General Election in the fall.

For more information on Cobb’s campaign, you can find his website here.

