Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Cobb announces run to defend current Roanoke City Council seat

By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Surrounded by family, friends, a few current Roanoke City Council members, Del. Sam Rasoul and supporters, Joe Cobb announced he will look to defend his current Roanoke City Council seat in the fall.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice-Mayor Patricia White-Boyd and council members Bill Bestpitch and Vivian Sanchez-Jones were present at the announcement Saturday.

“As Mayor of the City of Roanoke, I stand before you this morning to endorse and support Joe Cobb for Roanoke City Councilman, said Lea.

Cobb was elected in 2018 and spoke extensively about the work he and the council have done over the last four years. But he feels there is still unfinished business. One of his main focuses is continuing to address gun violence.

“It’s really important to me to continue to carry that forward. We’ve got a lot of momentum, even as we’re seeing that challenge increase. But I think the more we continue to do and stay consistent with, the sooner we’re going to see a reduction.”

Cobb encouraged voters to get out for the June 21 open primary, where three Democrats will move on to the General Election in the fall.

For more information on Cobb’s campaign, you can find his website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Teenager reported missing out of Rocky Mount has been located safely
Youngkin calls for review, termination of Russian ties; Roanoke Valley organization responds
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Cobb Running for Re-election to City Council
Cobb Running for Re-election to City Council
Youngkin calls for review, termination of Russian ties; Roanoke Valley organization responds
The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures...
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows
School Construction Bill Downed By House Panel
School Construction Bill Downed By House Panel