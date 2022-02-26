One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - John Conley, Jr., 62 of Roanoke, died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to Roanoke County Police, officers responded to the area of 7100 Bent Mountain Road, where Conley, Jr. was traveling south at a high rate of speed in a BMW 323i before running off the right side of the road and hitting a bridge abutment.

The road was closed for a period but is back open to traffic.

