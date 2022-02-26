Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.

(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - John Conley, Jr., 62 of Roanoke, died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to Roanoke County Police, officers responded to the area of 7100 Bent Mountain Road, where Conley, Jr. was traveling south at a high rate of speed in a BMW 323i before running off the right side of the road and hitting a bridge abutment.

The road was closed for a period but is back open to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Teenager reported missing out of Rocky Mount has been located safely
Youngkin calls for review, termination of Russian ties; Roanoke Valley organization responds
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Courtesy: VDOT
Rockbridge Co. crash along I-81S cleared
Families remember two motorcyclists killed in Pulaski County
Families Remember Motorcyclists Killed in Pulaski County
A memorial has been setup for Wayne Patterson and Darrell Roark near where they were killed in...
Families remember two motorcyclists killed in Pulaski County
No injuries reported after minor school bus crash in Alleghany County
No injuries reported after minor Alleghany County bus accident