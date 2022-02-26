Roanoke Valley resident and Ukraine native reacts to Russian invasion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alex Gurevich has lived in the Roanoke Valley for more than 25 years, but he has a personal connection to the events unfolding in Ukraine.

He was born and raised in Kyiv and emigrated to the United States at the age of 28.

“To me it’s a pure aggression,” Gurevich said of the Russian invasion..

In an interview with WDBJ7 Friday morning, he said Vladimir Putin has proven his aggressive ambitions time and time again.

“And if we go to the history, it reminds me of 1938 when Hitler occupied Poland,” Gurevich said. “And it’s how we started the Second War. So to me that situation is kind of dangerous.”

Gurevich has lived in the United States since 1994, in the Roanoke Valley since ‘96.

Close family members are here in the U.S. and Canada, but he still has friends and relatives in Kyiv.

While he says recent phone calls reassured him that they felt safe, news coverage of subsequent events has heightened his concern.

“So I guess I’m praying for everybody to be safe,” he said. And he is encouraging other Americans to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“That’s what we can do,” Gurevich said. “We cannot do much unfortunately, in our case, but just show some solidarity with Ukrainian people, that’s it.”

