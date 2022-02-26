Hometown Local
Weak system brushes by area early Sunday

Light mountain snow possible with rain for others
Weak system could bring light rain/snow to some
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST
  • Precipitation develops overnight to the south
  • Snow may mix in along higher elevations
  • Dry, warmer weather returns next week

SUNDAY

It appears a storm system we’ve been watching coming out of Texas may push far enough north to clip our area overnight into Sunday morning. High pressure and dry air will likely keep precipitation held close to the VA-NC stateline. In terms of p-type, snow looks possible along the highest elevations of the Southern Blue Ridge and parts of the Grayson Highlands. Snow totals look pretty limited with most under an inch.

Other areas farther east will just see light rain totals through Sunday morning. Skies are expected to gradually clear from north to south in the afternoon allowing highs to warm into the 40s to mid 50s.

Wintry mix possible Sunday morning.
Wintry mix possible Sunday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

TIMING: Between 12 a.m. an 10 a.m. Sunday.

AMOUNT: Any amounts would be VERY light and mainly confined to areas along/west of the I-77 corridor and the highest elevations (Mt. Rogers, Grayson Highlands, etc.).

NEXT WEEK

The week starts out with highs in the 40s and 50s, but only warms from there. Temperatures gradually warm through the week with afternoon highs returning to the 60s for most by midweek. The weather pattern appears quiet with only a couple of dry fronts.

Highs return to the 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Highs return to the 60s with plenty of sunshine.(WDBJ Weather)

