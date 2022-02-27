Hometown Local
ABC pulls Russian liquor in solidarity with Youngkin’s call for ‘decisive action’

(ABC Store)
By WWBT
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC announced over social media that they will be removing all Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves after Governor Glenn Youngkin called for ‘decisive action’ in support of Ukraine.

The governor in a statement released Saturday said any state involvement with Russian goods and services will be put to an end. Virginia ABC took it upon themselves to do their part in breaking trade ties with the country.

As of now, they have identified seven Russian vodkas from their stores which include:

  • Beluga
  • Hammer & Sickle
  • Imperia
  • Mamont
  • Organika
  • Russian Standard
  • ZYR

Any liquors with a Russian theme or moniker, but not made or sourced in Russia like Stolichnaya or Smirnoff, will still be available for purchase.

ABC is currently looking at the rest of its inventory to determine if any other products have Russian origins.

