Cave Spring boys top Northside 63-60 in 3D thriller

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring boys basketball team defeated Northside in the Region 3D final Saturday, 63-60, in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at Cave Spring High School.

The Knights clinched home-court advantage for the quarterfinals of the Class 3 state tournament with the win. The Vikings will also move on to the tourney, but will have to go on the road for the first round.

