Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Cave Spring boys top Northside 63-60 in 3D thriller

The Knights clinched home-court advantage for the quarterfinals of the Class 3 state tournament.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring boys basketball team defeated Northside in the Region 3D final Saturday, 63-60, in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at Cave Spring High School.

The Knights clinched home-court advantage for the quarterfinals of the Class 3 state tournament with the win. The Vikings will also move on to the tourney, but will have to go on the road for the first round.

Check out the highlights featured on Saturday Sports Extra, every Saturday at 11 p.m. on WDBJ7!

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Teenager reported missing out of Rocky Mount has been located safely
Youngkin calls for review, termination of Russian ties; Roanoke Valley organization responds
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Cunane, No. 3 Wolfpack survive 68-66 at No. 23 Virginia Tech
Northside Vs. Cave Spring Saturday
Northside Vs. Cave Spring Saturday
Virginia men’s basketball defeated by FSU at the buzzer, 64-63
Hokies men’s basketball defeats Hurricanes, 71-70