Olde Salem Brewing Company opening location in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Olde Salem Brewing Company is creating its second home at the site of the old Deschutes Brewery in downtown Roanoke.

The brewery says they will be working over the next few weeks to get the site at 315 Market Street SE ready to welcome guests. An official opening date is yet to be determined.

The Olde Salem team added in their announcement Sunday,“We are very excited for the opportunity to join the other fantastic breweries that currently occupy downtown, and bring some Salem flavor to the market!”

The earlier plans to open a second brewery location in the Wasena area fell through due to the property requiring more work than the Olde Salem team was expecting.

More about Olde Salem Brewing Company

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.