Spring warmth kicks off first week of March

Highs return to the 60s this week
Sunny, mild start to March
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
  • Plenty of sunshine early this week
  • Highs gradually warm back into the 60s
  • Rain unlikely until next weekend

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

The week will start out with nothing but sunshine thanks to the influence of high pressure. Highs will warm mostly into the 40s and 50s Monday, but quickly jump into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. No rain is expected during this stretch.

Plenty of sunshine with pleasant spring warmth.
Plenty of sunshine with pleasant spring warmth.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A weak backdoor cold front will begin pushing in from the north Thursday into Friday. Part of our area will only see highs into the 40s Thursday, while the other half sees temperatures climb back into the 60s with mostly skies. After the dry front passes south of us Friday, temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s Friday under cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEKEND

The cooldown won’t last long as temperatures jump back into the 60s next weekend. A system will move out of the Central Plains and push the front back to the north and warm our region. However, this same system could lead to our next rain chance by Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have weekend plans!

Large system could bring rain after a quiet week.
Large system could bring rain after a quiet week.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

