Update: Teenager reported missing out of Rocky Mount has been located safely

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Update: Dayshaun L. Dillard has been located and is safe.

Earlier Story: Dayshaun L. Dillard, 16 of Rocky Mount, is missing and might be in Roanoke, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Dillard stands at five-feet-seven inches and 150 pounds and was last seen in Rocky Mount.

Contact 540-483-3000 with information.

