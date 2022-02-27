Hometown Local
Update: Teenager reported missing out of Rocky Mount has been located safely

Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Update: Dayshaun L. Dillard has been located and is safe.

Earlier Story: Dayshaun L. Dillard, 16 of Rocky Mount, is missing and might be in Roanoke, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Dillard stands at five-feet-seven inches and 150 pounds and was last seen in Rocky Mount.

Contact 540-483-3000 with information.

