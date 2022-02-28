Body left for several days found along road in Martinsville

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Martinsville’s police chief, Eddie Cassidy, a male body was found by a passerby between 7:30 and 8:30 Sunday night. Cassidy told WDBJ7 the body had been on Smith Lake Rd. for a while and that right now, the case is being treated as a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office will take the body back to Roanoke for an autopsy. Right now, there is no threat to the community. Cassidy said more information will be available Monday morning.

