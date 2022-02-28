Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Body left for several days found along road in Martinsville

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Martinsville’s police chief, Eddie Cassidy, a male body was found by a passerby between 7:30 and 8:30 Sunday night. Cassidy told WDBJ7 the body had been on Smith Lake Rd. for a while and that right now, the case is being treated as a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office will take the body back to Roanoke for an autopsy. Right now, there is no threat to the community. Cassidy said more information will be available Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Teenager reported missing out of Rocky Mount has been located safely
Youngkin calls for review, termination of Russian ties; Roanoke Valley organization responds
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Alex Veremchuk, a Ukrainian American, in Christiansburg on Sunday afternoon.
Ukrainian American reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
LewisGale Regional Health System Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carnell Cooper.
LewisGale Chief Medical Officer shares his journey and what Black History Month means to him
Black History Month Spotlight On Local Health Professional
Black History Month Spotlight On Local Health Professional
Roanoke Valley Organization Wants City Partnership To Stay
Roanoke Valley Organization Wants City Partnership To Stay