Botetourt County woman wins almost $400k without leaving her home

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County woman matched all five numbers in the February 21 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing to win $386,239 from the Virginia Lottery.

Robin Meador told lottery officials, “Everyone else was asleep, so I had no one to share it with except my cat!”

Meador had bought the ticket online without ever leaving home. She said she decided “on a whim” to play the game online, allowing the computer to select her numbers at random.

This is the first time a Virginia Lottery player has won a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot with a ticket bought online, according to lottery officials.

