Center in the Square garage to begin charging Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Downtown Roanoke, Inc., the Center in the Square parking garage will become a 24/7 paid facility beginning Tuesday, March 1.
Approved by the City of Roanoke, PARK Roanoke will charge $1 per half hour with an $8 max per exit per 24 hours.
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is reminding visitors of the free, on-street parking and multiple options for free spots at the lots and garages below:
“-Elmwood Lot: Free every day after 5:00 pm and free Saturday/Sunday
-Elmwood Park Garage: Free every day after 5:00 pm and free Saturday/Sunday
-Tower Garage: Free Parking on Saturday before 4:00 pm and all-day Sunday
-Market Lot: Free Parking on Saturday before 4:00 pm and all-day Sunday
-Warehouse Row Lot: Free every day after 5:00 pm and free Saturday/Sunday”
More about city parking options can be found by visiting the Downtown Roanoke website.
