Chesterfield Police continue search for missing woman four years after her disappearance

Ashley Huddleston
Ashley Huddleston(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing their search for a missing woman who was last seen in 2018.

Family holds vigil for missing woman on anniversary of her disappearance

Police say Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing by her family on Feb. 20, 2018, and they last spoke with her on Feb. 7, 2018.

However, Huddleston was last seen on Christmas Day in 2017.

Huddleston is described as a white female, 5′5 inches tall, with blonde hair and green eyes, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Huddleston’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

