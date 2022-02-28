Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

COVID-19 case numbers are down in Southwest Virginia

Unvaccinated account for most of the serious illness, according to VDH
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to go down in the New River Health District.

Dr. Noelle Bissell with the New River district says Virginia is now working to update its guidance to reflect changes the Centers for Disease Control announced Friday.

She said right now most serious illness and deaths in the district are in unvaccinated individuals. Our vaccination rates are not quite as high as some other areas,” Dr. Bissell said.

Overall case numbers are declining, according to Dr. Bissell.

“COVID is still with us. It will still be with us,” Dr. Bissell said. “We do have to be prepared that we might see other variants, but we’re in a different place than where we were in the spring of 2020 when we had naïve immune systems and no vaccine.”

Dr. Bissell said she does not expect a spike in case counts when Virginia Tech eliminates its mask mandate, citing a large number of vaccinated individuals in the university community and lower numbers in the surrounding community.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership
Robin Meador-VA Lottery Winner
Botetourt County woman wins almost $400k without leaving her home
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Teen reported missing out of Rocky Mount located safe

Latest News

Ferrum College Round Table Held On Russia Ukraine Situation
Ferrum College Round Table Held On Russia Ukraine Situation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man sentenced to 14 years for conspiring to traffic drugs throughout Roanoke Valley
Ameenah Evans
6-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother found in New York
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Inquiring Minds is open to students, staff and faculty at Ferrum college and encourages open...
Ferrum College hosts round table discussion on the Ukraine invasion