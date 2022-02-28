COVID-19 case numbers are down in Southwest Virginia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to go down in the New River Health District.

Dr. Noelle Bissell with the New River district says Virginia is now working to update its guidance to reflect changes the Centers for Disease Control announced Friday.

She said right now most serious illness and deaths in the district are in unvaccinated individuals. Our vaccination rates are not quite as high as some other areas,” Dr. Bissell said.

Overall case numbers are declining, according to Dr. Bissell.

“COVID is still with us. It will still be with us,” Dr. Bissell said. “We do have to be prepared that we might see other variants, but we’re in a different place than where we were in the spring of 2020 when we had naïve immune systems and no vaccine.”

Dr. Bissell said she does not expect a spike in case counts when Virginia Tech eliminates its mask mandate, citing a large number of vaccinated individuals in the university community and lower numbers in the surrounding community.

