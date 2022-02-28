Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Danville picked for economic inclusion initiative

City of Danville, Office of Economic Development
City of Danville, Office of Economic Development(City of Danville, Office of Economic Development)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has been chosen to join an initiative led by the National League of Cities and commit to increase economic inclusion and resilience for communities of color, according to the city.

As part of the Southern Cities Economic Inclusion initiative, Danville joins 15 other cities in the Southeast receiving up to $30,000 in grant funding and opportunities to learn from national experts and other cities.

“Since becoming mayor nearly four years ago, I have continually stressed the importance of partnerships if we are to prosper as a city,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “Today, I am so excited to begin a new partnership — one that will guide us in our efforts to create a community that works for everyone. Through this partnership, we will build the frameworks and plant the seeds necessary for a city we all deserve.”

Economic inclusion strategies involve intentional engagement by cities to implement policies and programs to expand the participation of businesses and residents of color in the economy. The initiative is a joint venture between National League of Cities (NLC) and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Other cities selected to participate in the 20-month project include: Baton Rouge, La; Birmingham, Ala.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; College Park, Ga.; Jackson, Miss.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Mobile, Ala.; Montgomery, Ala.; New Orleans, La.; Nashville, Tenn.; Norfolk, Va.; Patterson, La.; Savannah, Ga.; Saint Petersburg, Fla.; and Tallahassee, Fla.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership
Robin Meador-VA Lottery Winner
Botetourt County woman wins almost $400k without leaving her home
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Teen reported missing out of Rocky Mount located safe

Latest News

Ferrum College Round Table Held On Russia Ukraine Situation
Ferrum College Round Table Held On Russia Ukraine Situation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man sentenced to 14 years for conspiring to traffic drugs throughout Roanoke Valley
Ameenah Evans
6-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother found in New York
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Inquiring Minds is open to students, staff and faculty at Ferrum college and encourages open...
Ferrum College hosts round table discussion on the Ukraine invasion