Danville picked for economic inclusion initiative

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has been chosen to join an initiative led by the National League of Cities and commit to increase economic inclusion and resilience for communities of color, according to the city.

As part of the Southern Cities Economic Inclusion initiative, Danville joins 15 other cities in the Southeast receiving up to $30,000 in grant funding and opportunities to learn from national experts and other cities.

“Since becoming mayor nearly four years ago, I have continually stressed the importance of partnerships if we are to prosper as a city,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “Today, I am so excited to begin a new partnership — one that will guide us in our efforts to create a community that works for everyone. Through this partnership, we will build the frameworks and plant the seeds necessary for a city we all deserve.”

Economic inclusion strategies involve intentional engagement by cities to implement policies and programs to expand the participation of businesses and residents of color in the economy. The initiative is a joint venture between National League of Cities (NLC) and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Other cities selected to participate in the 20-month project include: Baton Rouge, La; Birmingham, Ala.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; College Park, Ga.; Jackson, Miss.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Mobile, Ala.; Montgomery, Ala.; New Orleans, La.; Nashville, Tenn.; Norfolk, Va.; Patterson, La.; Savannah, Ga.; Saint Petersburg, Fla.; and Tallahassee, Fla.

