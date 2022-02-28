Fireplace ashes lead to Botetourt Co. wildfire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A “very dangerous and spreading wildfire” broke out Sunday along Compton Lane after hot ashes from a fireplace were discarded near the woods.

An estimated two to three acres were burned.

The steady wind and extremely low relative humidity, along with very steep conditions, led the fire to spread very quickly towards multiple homes up the hillside.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS reminds everyone to “Always ensure that ashes are cold - and ideally completely soaked and raked through - before leaving them unattended.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.