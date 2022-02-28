Gas prices up 23.8 cents in Roanoke over last month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 23.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.13 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 46 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.95 per gallon while the highest was $4.15 per gallon, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon today. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

February 28, 2021: $2.55 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.72 per gallon)

February 28, 2020: $2.23 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.44 per gallon)

February 28, 2019: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)

February 28, 2018: $2.35 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.54 per gallon)

February 28, 2017: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.30 per gallon)

February 28, 2016: $1.55 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.74 per gallon)

February 28, 2015: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)

February 28, 2014: $3.21 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.45 per gallon)

February 28, 2013: $3.63 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.78 per gallon)

February 28, 2012: $3.66 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.72 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.53 per gallon, up 11.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.41 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.54 per gallon, up 12.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.43 per gallon, up 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39 per gallon.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.