Gov. Justice bans sales of Russian liquor in W.Va. ABC stores

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Justice announced Monday that he has signed an executive order which directs the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) to cease the purchase and sale of all Russian produced liquor until further notice.

West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka.

The Governor also directed the WVABCA Commissioner to order and make Ukrainian made liquor brands available for purchase by licensed retail liquor outlets depending on their availability.

According to the press release, the WVABCA estimates that there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the State’s warehouse.

Gov. Justice also requested that the West Virginia Retailers Association remove Russian liquor from their shelves and not sell the products until further notice.

All other brands of liquor that are sold in West Virginia, including those branded with Russian names for marketing purposes, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.

