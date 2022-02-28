Dry, sunny and very warm this week

Plenty of sunshine early this week

Highs gradually warm back into the 60s

Rain unlikely until late in the weekend

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

The week will start out with nothing but sunshine thanks to the influence of high pressure. Highs quickly jump into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with low temperatures in the low 30s the next few nights. No rain is expected during the first half of the week.

A prescribed burn will take place Tuesday near Rural Retreat in Wythe county. It’s expected to be completed in one day, but you may smell smoke for a couple days. Winds will blow from the west Tuesday which may lead to smoke being blown downwind into Carroll, Grayson and Floyd counties. You may also see smoke from Interstate 81.

A prescribed burn in Wythe county may lead to the smell of smoke Tuesday and Wednesday in the NRV. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A weak backdoor cold front will begin pushing in from the north Thursday into Friday. Part of our area will only see highs into the 40s Thursday, while the other half sees temperatures climb back into the 60s with mostly skies. After the dry front passes south of us Friday, temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s Friday under cloudy skies.

We'll see warm conditions for most of the week right into the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEKEND

The cool down won’t last long as temperatures jump back into the 60s this weekend. A system will move out of the Central Plains and push the front back to the north and warm our region. However, this same system could lead to our next rain chance by Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have weekend plans!

Large system could bring rain after a quiet week. (WDBJ Weather)

