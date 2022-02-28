Hometown Local
N.C. Gov. Cooper orders state agencies to review contracts, terminate agreements with Russian entities

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is directing state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.(@NC_Governor/Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is directing state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 251 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Executive Order No. 251 covers all state agencies and departments over which the governor has executive authority, Including the North Carolina ABC Commission and sale of Russian-made alcohol.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

Other state entities and local governments in North Carolina are strongly encouraged to adopt similar policies, including divesting from Russian assets to ensure that public dollars and operations do not benefit Russia and avoiding new contracts with Russian entities.

This order includes, but is not limited to:

  • Alcohol Sales: The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable.
  • Purchase & Contract: The Department of Administration, Division of Purchase & Contract, is directed to terminate any such contracts with Russian entities as quickly as practicable if they are identified.

Currently available information from the North Carolina ABC Commission suggests that three alcohol brands – Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard – would be subject to this executive order.

Read the Executive Order here.

