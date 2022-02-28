Hometown Local
New banners on Fayette Street in Martinsville

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -New banners are sprucing up Fayette Street in Martinsville.

Those new banners were unveiled on Monday.

Community leaders say even though these projects are small, they will make a big impact in the uptown district.

“This was once a thriving business district, mainly with black owned businesses, so that feels really important to us not just to honor the history, but to make sure that we support black and brown owned businesses that are wanting to thrive today,” said Kathy Deacon, Uptown Partnership Executive Director.

The new signs were made possible with the help of the City of Martinsville, Uptown Partnership and The Harvest Foundation.

